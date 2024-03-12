CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937. CHS has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.
About CHS
