CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937. CHS has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.