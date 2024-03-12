ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 29th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $201.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 876.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 304,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 124.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 353.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

