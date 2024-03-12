Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.5 %
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.