China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03.
China Youzan Company Profile
