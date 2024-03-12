China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03.

Get China Youzan alerts:

China Youzan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.