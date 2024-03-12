China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 14th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of CHPXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.