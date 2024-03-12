China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 14th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

