Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Chijet Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,701. Chijet Motor has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chijet Motor in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

