Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.