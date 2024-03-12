Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 30114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £553,902.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

