Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 390.6% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cheer Price Performance

Shares of Cheer stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 2,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. Cheer has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

