Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

