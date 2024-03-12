Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
