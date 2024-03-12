Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
CVE opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.39. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.18.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
