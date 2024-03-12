Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.39. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

