CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CX. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

CX opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

