Casper Trading Up 5.2% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $570.30 million and $23.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,446,118,295 coins and its circulating supply is 11,857,259,923 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,444,882,485 with 11,856,082,582 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05071106 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $22,477,549.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

