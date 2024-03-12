CashBackPro Reaches One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $1.99 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $18.15 or 0.00025251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.10 or 0.99706505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00179453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,449 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.24704868 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,103,194.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.