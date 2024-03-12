Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $298.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

