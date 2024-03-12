Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $80.47. Carvana shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 3,107,010 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

