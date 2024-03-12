Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.53.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $78.11 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.