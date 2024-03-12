Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CARR opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

