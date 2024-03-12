Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.26% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 6,844,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

