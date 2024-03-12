Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 123,400.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,017,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Align Technology stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.70. 126,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

