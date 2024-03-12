Carmignac Gestion Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Salesforce by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.67. 1,881,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.