Carmignac Gestion Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in SEA were worth $73,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 3,120,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

