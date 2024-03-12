Carmignac Gestion Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 264.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167,296 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $116,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $597.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

