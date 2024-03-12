Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.20. 1,367,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,613. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $473.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

