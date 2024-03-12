Carmignac Gestion Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $230.43. 192,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,659. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.21.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

