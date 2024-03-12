Carmignac Gestion Buys 111,073 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Block were worth $35,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.6 %

Block stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 4,534,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,406,390. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.