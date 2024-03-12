Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.89. 513,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,430,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 139,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

