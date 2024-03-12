Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

CMCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,969. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

