Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

CSWC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 258,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital Southwest by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 81,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

