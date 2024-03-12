Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCOEY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Capcom has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

