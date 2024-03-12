Cannell Capital LLC Sells 38,254 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,254 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop makes up about 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,051,446 shares in the company, valued at $35,107,549.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 543,454 shares of company stock worth $3,669,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

TTSH opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

