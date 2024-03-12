Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 315,530 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment comprises 3.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 5.35% of Inspired Entertainment worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSE. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.