Cannell Capital LLC Has $21.39 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,601 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up about 4.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tidewater by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.5 %

TDW opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

