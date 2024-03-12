Cannell Capital LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,506 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for 3.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of MiMedx Group worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

