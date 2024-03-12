Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,576 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

