Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 293,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Root by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

