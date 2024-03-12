Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.12.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
