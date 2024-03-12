Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.774 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,073,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

