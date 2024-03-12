Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.30.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89. The company has a market cap of C$678.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

