Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 6.9% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP owned 0.09% of Cameco worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.