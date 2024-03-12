Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVGW opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.66. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

