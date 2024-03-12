Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVGW opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.66. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97.
Calavo Growers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CVGW
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.