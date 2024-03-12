Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,450 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 7.13% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSC. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 238,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSC opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Announces Dividend

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.6504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.