BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
BZAM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 125,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BZAM has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29.
About BZAM
