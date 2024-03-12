BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

BZAM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 125,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BZAM has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

