Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BURL opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.