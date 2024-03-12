Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. 155,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

