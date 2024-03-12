Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROGW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
