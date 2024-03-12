Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $18.08

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.08.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 218,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.
TVTX stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.17.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
