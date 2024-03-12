Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $18.08

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 218,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

