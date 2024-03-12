Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
