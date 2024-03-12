Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $116.71

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

RHP opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

