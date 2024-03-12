Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $32.42

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

